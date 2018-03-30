Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Get Them New Windows [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s Good Friday and GRIFF is saying a prayer for everyone that is driving around with missing windows. He recently was with his daughter and she saw a woman driving with a fitted sheet and duck tape. She didn’t understand so GRIFF had to explain that she didn’t have insurance to cover the window possibly.

GRIFF is praying that God lowers the deductibles so that they can get their window fixed. We pray that it’s not too cold and it doesn’t rain because those garbage bags in the window won’t help. God bless these people!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

