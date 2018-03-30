Local
The Most Popular Dog Breed In Raleigh Is….

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
If you own and love your Labrador Retriever, you’re no alone…The breed again ranked as the most-popular breed in Raleigh — and across the country .

In the American Kennel Club’s annual poll where the AKC uses dog registration data pulled from local zip codes to cull its rankings the Lab ranks #1 in Raleigh.  Here’s a list of the top 5.

  1. Labrador Retriever
  2. Golden Retriever
  3. German Shepherd
  4. Beagle
  5. Yorkshire Terrier

Go to ABC11.com for more info. and a full list.

