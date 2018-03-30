Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff

Northern California police are looking for Devonte Hart, 15, along with two of his his siblings, after their family's car fell from a cliff in Northern California.

The Light NC staff

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST

Source: MICHAEL B. THOMAS / Getty

The young man captured in a viral video of him offering free hugs during a protest in Oregon back in 2014 is currently missing after a car accident, reportedly killing five family members. Remember, he was the one who was photographed hugging a police officer who caught the eye of his sign.

According to the New York Daily NewsDevonte Hart, 15, along with his siblings, 16-year-old Hannah Hart and 12-year-old Sierra Hart, are now missing after their family’s car fell from a cliff in Northern California near Mendocino.

Mendocino County Sheriff officials say they are not sure what caused the crash, but do know that there were no skin marks left on the scene. In addition, the accident killed three of his siblings and his parents, Jennifer and Sarah.

“We know that an entire family perished during this tragedy,” Sheriff Tom Allman said Wednesday.

There seems to been some type of trouble in the home as neighbors from their Woodland, Washington, neighborhood called child services last Friday because Devonte has been asking them for food. However, local police claim they didn’t find any wrong doings in the home.

The Associated Press noted that it appeared that their pets were still at the home, as well as their belongings.

It’s been reported that the Hart family homeschooled all of their children, didn’t let the eat sugar and grew their own vegetables.

So tragic. Sending prayers up to the family.

RELATED NEWS: 

Edward Crawford: Ferguson Protester Captured In Iconic Image, Found Dead From Gunshot Wound

Ferguson Residents Refuse To Elect Their First Black Mayor

Don Lemon Interview With Stephon Clark’s Brother Goes Totally Off The Rails

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death

14 photos Launch gallery

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death

Continue reading Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18