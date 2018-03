Why Savannah Guthrie Is Apologizing To “Today Show” Watchers [EXCLUSIVE]

Savannah Guthrie from the “Today Show,” is always wearing a smile as she’s on air. While looking over some papers and thinking her microphone was turned off she cursed on accident. She later apologized to watchers for the incident on Twitter.

Congratulations is in order for Snoop Dogg. His gospel album “Bible of Love” is #1 on the gospel album charts. We also are praying for DMX as he was just sentenced to a year in prison for tax evasion.

