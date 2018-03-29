Entertainment News
Bridget Kelly Premieres Steamy New Video For Her Single ‘Sedated’

Bridget described the video as "sexy, angry, restless and bold."

Posted 21 hours ago
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Singer Bridget Kelly is back on the scene with a brand new single, “Sedated.” The track falls in line with Kelly’s musical musings on love, tussling with the idea of wanting to be loved, yet fearing its hold.

“‘Sedated’ is a metaphor for how intoxicating love can be when you have ended up on the wrong side so many times,” Kelly told Billboard.

“Women are so strong, yet experience many unique pressures. ‘Sedated’ is a narrative that explores the want and desire for love juxtaposed with the fear of the challenges and hurt that can come with it. The real that comes with it.”

Watch the vid below:

