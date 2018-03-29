Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s Funeral

Despite an outpouring of grief from celeb mourners on social media, many did not show up to the funeral.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Mario Winans CD Release Party for 'Hurt No More'

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The rap community lost an icon on March 13th when Craig Mack died of heart failure at the age of 46.

In the wake of his death, celebs, including Diddy, LL Cool J, Joe Budden & more took to social media to express their grief.

Despite the outward support, according to popular New York DJ, DJ Scratch, no celebrities attended his funeral.

“I’ve never been to a service for someone famous & I was the only famous person to show up,” he wrote in the caption. “Very weird day today, but what puts a smile on my face is that Lil Bro was at peace way before he passed away. That’s what matters most to me.”

Fans also noted that fellow Bad Boy artist Faith Evans posted a photo from the homegoing services.

Mack’s funeral was held in his hometown of Long Island, New York on March 28th.

RELATED LINKS

Rap Pioneer Craig Mack Dead At 46

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Signed On For More ‘Bad Boys’ Films

R.I.P. ‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown Dead At 49

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s Funeral

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18