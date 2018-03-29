Something Good Actually Happened At HUD and Ben Carson Had Nothing To Do With It

For months, Ben Carson has proven to be a failure as secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He was accused in a lawsuit by Helen Foster of demoting her for not approving extravagant office renovations. There are accusations of his family being too involved at HUD, emails proving he has lied and even reports of Carson using taxpayer money for private planes. However, there is good news (finally) coming out of HUD—but Carson isn’t the one to thank.

According to the New York Daily News, “For decades the city Housing Authority has experienced cuts in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). This year the Trump administration proposed more of the same, with NYCHA bracing for a huge 66% cut to big-ticket capital projects and an 11% trim to day-to-day operations funds.” Sounds terrible, right? But, reports the newspaper, “Congress rejected that approach and appropriated millions more for housing programs nationwide. Trump complained but signed it March 23.” Consequently, for the first time in years, New York City Housing Authority and other city affordable housing programs will get a big boost in funds from the feds.

The numbers still need to be approved but preliminary reports expect, “NYCHA will get $160 million more for capital projects, a 46% spike to $506 million. It also adds $30 million more for operations for a total of $919 million, a modest 3% bump.”

The NYCHA released a statement, which read, “For the first time in decades, Congress has significantly increased the federal resources available for affordable and public housing, recognizing the critical role that housing play in our lives, our communities and our economy.”

Finally, some good work done at HUD! And Ben Carson gets none of the credit! In addition, he continues to struggle: Carson has now asked his employees to write their own mission statement, after his completely missed the mark of why the Department of Housing and Urban Development was created. See below:

Ben Carson has now asked HUD staff to write their own mission statement, after his version was sharply criticised. Carson email: “If inspiration strikes, please consider writing your own … We promise to read each one we receive.” — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) March 29, 2018

Ben, why do you still have a job?

