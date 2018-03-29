NYPD Handcuffs Black Teenage Girl To A Pole For Nearly Seven Hours

On March 20, Lelani Pacific-Jack, 15, left school early, with her mother’s permission, after experiencing painful menstrual cramps at Midwood High School in Brooklyn, New York. However, the NYPD claims Lelani and other students were taken into custody at 11:45 a.m. for cutting school. According to the New York Daily News, she was handcuffed to a pole at the 70th precinct for nearly seven hours.

Danielle Pacific, Lelani’s mother, told the Daily News, “There was no reason for them to hold my daughter for six hours and 45 minutes handcuffed to a pole. They cannot get away with this, it’s unacceptable behavior,” the mom continued. “I hope to bring exposure to this behavior … If they are treating minors like this, then how are they treating adults?” Danielle also insists she gave her daughter permission to leave school early. Lelani was stopped by police right outside of the school, she called her mother, put her on speaker, “Pacific says she listened as the girl’s pleas to the two officers were ignored before the sounds of scuffling and her daughter’s terrified voice sent the mom jumping from the chair at her manicurist. ‘Get off of me!’ the teen howled as the cops loaded her into an NYPD van. ‘Let go of my phone! Get off my phone! Mommy!’”

However, an NYPD spokesperson claims “We had confirmed that she was not dismissed from school.” The 15-year-old was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct “after screaming, swearing and swinging at the officers, a police source said.”

Lelani was placed on probation without going before a judge and her mother has contacted Rev. Al Sharpton‘s National Action Network (NAN).

