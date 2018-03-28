There Are Calls To Boycott Groupon After The N-Word Was Used To Describe A Pair Of Boots

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

There Are Calls To Boycott Groupon After The N-Word Was Used To Describe A Pair Of Boots

The company released an apology.

News One

Posted 16 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Groupon is known for serious deals on everything from concerts to restaurants to clothes. The site got a boost when Tiffany Haddish told the hilarious story of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith going on a swamp tour with a Groupon. Now people are calling for a boycott after the n-word appeared on their site.

Earlier today, Groupon described the color of women’s fringed suede moccasin Boots as “N***er Brown.” The description also showed up on other boot listings on the site. See below:

According to TMZ, the VP of Global Communications for the company released a statement, saying “We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site … this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies — to say nothing of our values.” The product has been removed and the “third-party seller who listed it from its marketplace once it was made aware of the racial slur.”

People are calling for a boycott with the hashtag #ShutdownGroupon. Tiffany Haddish is the spokesperson and she has not made a statement as of yet. No one should ever doubt the power of a hashtag. H&M, Pepsi and Applebee’s have all felt the wrath.

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Too Ratchet And Ignorant For Angela Rye

Donald Trump Is Black America’s ‘What’s Now’ Problem

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we on President’s Day.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18