In A Moment Of Grief, Stephon Clark’s Brother Interrupts City Council Meeting To Demand Justice

Hours after Sacramento California officers gunned Stephon Clark down in his grandmother’s backyard, Stevante Clark was one of the first voices to give a rough account of what transpired on Sunday, March 18.

But on Tuesday, clearly overtaken with frustration and grief, Clark marched into the city council meeting to again demand that his voice be heard.

RELATED: An Ode To The Black Families Left Behind

Clark first entered the chambers repeatedly chanting his brother’s name. “The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you,” he later said while he had the floor.

Stephon Clark’s brother, Stevante, burst into the meeting chanting his brother’s name. pic.twitter.com/8HSYgNtLDa — Nicole Santa Cruz (@nicolesantacruz) March 28, 2018

His approach, which was covered with undertones that likened him to be disruptive and uncivilized, was indeed unconventional, but served as a visual reminder that death does not equal silence.

He also called for an end to gang violence, poverty and increases in rent, while also calling on Mayor Darrell Steinberg Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

“Now the mayor wants to talk to me. The chief of police got my brother killed. He doesn’t care. He shows no emotion at all. And y’all get mad at me for not crying on the news,” he continued.

In totality, Clark wants a fair investigation into what happened to his brother and requested charges against the unnamed officers who shot and killed his brother.

Several community members also came forward to vent and share their disappointment with the investigation. Throughout the meeting, the mayor and city council members called on Clark to end his protest. In response, the mayor ended the meeting earlier than expected.

WATCH: Sacramento mayor calls for a recess to open community dialogue meeting, following deadly officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark, after Stevante Clark, brother of the victim, speaks. pic.twitter.com/Fk7tSQkKqk — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 28, 2018

Clark was one of hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in front of Sacramento’s City Hall on Tuesday during the days long protests of Clark’s shooting.

According to CNN, one demonstrator was arrested outside of the meeting’s chambers for assaulting an officer and public intoxication.

SOURCE: CNN

DON’T MISS:

Stephon Clark: Sacramento Police Chief Says He ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio

Stephon Clark’s Family, NAACP And The National Action Network Hold Press Conference

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: