Tyra Banks Admits She Got A Nose Job: "We As Women Need To Stop Judging"

Tyra banks dishes on why women shouldn't feel pressured to go 'no makeup' and explains why natural beauty is unfair.

Posted 18 hours ago
2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Model mogul Tyra Banks admitted to People her perfect photo looks were enhanced with the help of a little surgery.

What many fans credited to a bomb contour job on her nose was actually altered with plastics. In her new memoir, Perfect Is BoringTY-TY reveals she got a nose job very early in her career.

“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth,” Banks divulges.

The supermodel also brushes away the new ‘pro-natural’ movement, saying:

“Natural beauty is unfair.  I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.”

She even dismisses the popularized ‘no makeup’ fads.

 “We place a lot of emphasis on that,” she told People. “As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”

“If you like your natural self, don’t worry about it,” she says. “But if you feel insecure about something … I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE

 

