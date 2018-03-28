Tyra Banks Admits She Got A Nose Job: “We As Women Need To Stop Judging”

Model mogul Tyra Banks admitted to People her perfect photo looks were enhanced with the help of a little surgery.

What many fans credited to a bomb contour job on her nose was actually altered with plastics. In her new memoir, Perfect Is Boring, TY-TY reveals she got a nose job very early in her career.

“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth,” Banks divulges.

The supermodel also brushes away the new ‘pro-natural’ movement, saying:

“Natural beauty is unfair. I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.”

She even dismisses the popularized ‘no makeup’ fads.

“We place a lot of emphasis on that,” she told People. “As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”

“If you like your natural self, don’t worry about it,” she says. “But if you feel insecure about something … I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that.”

