Wake County Has Waived Some Make Up Days

Source: Beau Lark/Corbis/VCG / GettyThe Wake County Board of Education has approved the cancellation of the following make-up days:

Saturday, April 7 for Year Round

Saturday, April 14 for Year Round

Monday, June 11 for Traditional

The district can choose to waive make-up days if students have accumulated sufficient classroom time to meet the state requirements.

