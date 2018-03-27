Ericaism: Fear Not [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Erica Campbell spoke about not fearing things in life. Sometimes we get scared, but we should never allow fear to paralyze us. If we let it get in our way we won’t be successful and not go after things we want.
Erica wants us to stand firm and push through. God is always by our side and we must stay encouraged. Don’t fear and you can make it through.
