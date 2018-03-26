Faith Walking: It’s Not Happening To You, It’s Happening For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We all go through things in life and sometimes ask God, “why?” Erica Campbell spoke about Judah Band coming to her church and blessing it with songs. One of the members of the band spoke about battling cancer and questions why it was happening to them.
Through that he realized that while dealing with it God was working out other things for him. He was encouraged that he would make it through one of the hardest situations. Erica told people not to fight the process and understand that God will be there for you.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
