Why You Need To Watch The Stellar Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
The Stellar Awards were filmed this past weekend and Erica Campbell talked about how great it was. She had to change several times, got to meet fans and spend time with so many gospel artists. TJ was going to talk about some of the winners, but we rather you watch for yourself later this week.

GRIFF commented that there were so many surprises and how amazing Snoop Dogg’s performance was. Erica spoke about the acceptance speeches that were so inspiring. Make sure you watch the Stellar Awards on March 30th at 9/8 C on TV One.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

