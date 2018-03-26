GRIFF’s Prayer: For Teachers [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
It’s hard to be a teacher. You must not only teach lessons, but you also have to give out homework and check it. GRIFF hopes that the kids did their homework over the weekend to turn in.
He also prays that even if they got every answer wrong that they get partial credit. Kids make sure you always do your work even if it’s over the weekend. God bless all the teachers!
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Mothers That Wipe Their Kids Faces With Saliva [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: God Bless The Counselors [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: For Kids That Have Experienced A Momma Melt Down [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
- 15 Foods That Ruin Our Skin
- Popular Docu-Series Black Love Streaming On Movie Channel
- Local Rapper Is Shot In Raleigh Home Invasion
- Raleigh Durham #3 Frugal City
- Linda Brown, Symbol Of Brown Vs. Board Dies
- Join The Light For “Easter Events”
- Bomb Threats Empties Local Mall
- Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre
- Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
7 photos Launch gallery
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
1. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise1 of 7
2. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise2 of 7
3. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise3 of 7
4. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise4 of 7
5. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise5 of 7
6. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise6 of 7
7. Griff At The 10th Anuual Spirit Of Praise7 of 7
comments – Add Yours