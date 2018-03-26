Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: For Teachers [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

It’s hard to be a teacher. You must not only teach lessons, but you also have to give out homework and check it. GRIFF hopes that the kids did their homework over the weekend to turn in.

He also prays that even if they got every answer wrong that they get partial credit. Kids make sure you always do your work even if it’s over the weekend. God bless all the teachers!

