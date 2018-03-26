GRIFF’s Prayer: For Teachers [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s hard to be a teacher. You must not only teach lessons, but you also have to give out homework and check it. GRIFF hopes that the kids did their homework over the weekend to turn in.

Follow @GetUpErica

He also prays that even if they got every answer wrong that they get partial credit. Kids make sure you always do your work even if it’s over the weekend. God bless all the teachers!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Mothers That Wipe Their Kids Faces With Saliva [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: God Bless The Counselors [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: For Kids That Have Experienced A Momma Melt Down [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: