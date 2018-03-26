Ericaism: Be Nice, Quit Talking About People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has a lot on her plate. From writing a book, to having a radio show and being a first lady she has to manage a lot of tasks. When she works she meets so many different people and within this business you never know if you’re going to work with them again.

She told a story about how she believed someone was talking about her right before she got there. Erica gave the advice of that you shouldn’t come to work with a fake smile or energy. Don’t plant negative seeds in your work environment.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

