Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo On Cruise Ship

Hello Beautiful

Posted 19 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Angel Ball 2017 - Inside

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Star Jones got married to her boyfriend Ricardo Lugo on a cruise ship this weekend after getting engaged last summer. Jones and Lugo wed on the Royal Caribbean in the Bahamas in front of 150 guest, including family and friends.

According to E!, the ceremony took place over three-days and included a 56th birthday celebration for Jones, who wore a Kleinfeld dress on her big day.

Check out pics from the wedding, below:

This makes marriage number two for Jones. Her ex-husband revealed he is a bisexual man in an essay released after their divorce.

RELATE STORIES:

Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Comes Out As Bisexual In New Essay

#IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo On Cruise Ship

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18