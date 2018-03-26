Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Love What You Do, Even When You Don’t Like What You Do [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Do you love what you do? Erica Campbell spoke about loving what you do even though sometimes you don’t like it. Your career can stretch you thin, but when you love it you learn how to balance it.

Erica spoke about how her assistant this weekend dealt with everything involving The Stellar Awards and accomplished it all with such grace. Her attitude was great and spirit was high. Erica also told people not to go into work with negativity because that’s how your day can be.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

