Love Talking: Love What You Do, Even When You Don’t Like What You Do [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you love what you do? Erica Campbell spoke about loving what you do even though sometimes you don’t like it. Your career can stretch you thin, but when you love it you learn how to balance it.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica spoke about how her assistant this weekend dealt with everything involving The Stellar Awards and accomplished it all with such grace. Her attitude was great and spirit was high. Erica also told people not to go into work with negativity because that’s how your day can be.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Do All You Do In Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Yourself Enough To Want The Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: You Can Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: