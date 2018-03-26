Love Talking: Love What You Do, Even When You Don’t Like What You Do [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Do you love what you do? Erica Campbell spoke about loving what you do even though sometimes you don’t like it. Your career can stretch you thin, but when you love it you learn how to balance it.
Erica spoke about how her assistant this weekend dealt with everything involving The Stellar Awards and accomplished it all with such grace. Her attitude was great and spirit was high. Erica also told people not to go into work with negativity because that’s how your day can be.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Love Talking: Do All You Do In Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: Love Yourself Enough To Want The Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Love Talking: You Can Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
- 15 Foods That Ruin Our Skin
- Popular Docu-Series Black Love Streaming On Movie Channel
- Local Rapper Is Shot In Raleigh Home Invasion
- Raleigh Durham #3 Frugal City
- Linda Brown, Symbol Of Brown Vs. Board Dies
- Join The Light For “Easter Events”
- Bomb Threats Empties Local Mall
- Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre
- Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé
Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
9 photos Launch gallery
Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell M&G1 of 9
2. Erica Campbell Meet & Greet2 of 9
3. Erica Campbell Meet & Greet3 of 9
4. Erica Campbell Meet & Greet4 of 9
5. Erica Campbell Meet & Greet5 of 9
6. Erica Campbell Meet & Greet6 of 9
7. Erica Campbell Meet & Greet7 of 9
8. Erica Campbell Meet & Greet8 of 9
9. Erica Campbell Meet & Greet9 of 9
comments – Add Yours