Duke’s Season Comes To An End With Loss Against Kansas, 85-81

It was a stressful night for Duke fans, as Kansas beat Duke in overtime, 85-81, ending Mike Krzyzewski’s team’s season and potentially as many as the entire starting five’s collegiate careers.

The Blue Devils (29-8) were celebrated as the most talented collection of individuals to start this season, with a preseason No. 1 ranking and top recruiting class. It seemed as if all these factors were paving the way for what would’ve been Krzyzewski’s 13th Final Four appearance.

“I just wish Duke won,” Trevon Duval said after leading his team with 20 points in their final game of the season. “It’s tough to fall short of our goal. It just hurts a lot because we all put our best effort toward winning. I gave it all I got, that’s what we’re supposed to do. When you give it all you got, it just hurts a lot more knowing you put it all on the line. It just sucks.”

This year, it was Duke’s inability to play to its strengths that brought their early demise. Coach K’s young roster lasted only two games longer than his last young group labeled the best in the nation to start the year did. The Blue Devils fell to a home-crowd team for the second season in a row.

