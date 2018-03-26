6 Of The Craziest Things Stormy Daniels Revealed About Trump During Her ’60 Minutes’

Thanks to overtime in the Kansas vs Duke NCAA Elite Eight game, the anticipated 60 Minutes interview with adult film star star Stormy Daniels was a bit delayed, but man…was it worth the wait!

Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, spilled all the tea to Anderson Cooper about her alleged torrid (and disgusting) affair with Donald Trump back in 2006. Oh, and did mention that Trump was married to Melania Trump when this supposedly happened?

Remember: Trump’s lawyer paid her $130K weeks before the election to keep her quiet. That, and because Trump allegedly never signed the non-disclosure agreement that forbade her from telling her story.

So now, she “[setting] the story straight” in her only interview with the press.

Here are the six CRAZIEST things the 39-year-old divulged about y’all President:

She claims she was threatened to not tell her story to the media:

Stormy told Anderson that five years after their affair, she agreed to give an interview with In Touch Weekly for $150,000. But, according to former employees of the gossip rag, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen threatened to sue the publication to stop the story from seeing the light of the day.

Clifford is now claiming that few weeks after that, a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot and told her to “leave Trump alone” and “forget the story.”

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,’” she told Anderson.

“And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” she added.

When asked if she took this as a threat, she said, “Absolutely.”

She added, “I was rattled. I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna drop her.”

She spanked Trump with a magazine that he was on the cover of:

It can’t get more gross than this, but Stormy claims that during a tryst they had in 2006 at a gold tournament in Lake Tahoe, Trump invited her to dinner and she met him at his hotel suite where he asked her if he had seen his “new magazine.”

He later showed her a publication with his own picture on the cover. Shocked, she asked, “Does this— does this normally work for you?”

According to her, this surprised him, to which she joked that”someone should take the magazine” and spank him with it.

Now, Llt Ms. Stormy tell it, that escalated to him pulling down his pants for her to “[give] him a couple swats.”

However, “from that moment on, he was a completely different person,” she said.

“He quit talking about himself and he asked me things and I asked him things and it just became like more appropriate.”

She wasn’t all that attracted to him AND #45 doesn’t use condoms:

Affairs are whatever, but one would think that if we were going to engage in one, we would at least do it with someone we were actually attracted to–but not Stormy.

“I realized exactly what I’d gotten myself into. And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go,” she laughed.

“And I just felt like maybe — it was sort of — I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone’s room alone and I just heard the voice in my head, ‘Well, you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this.’”

Also, Trump was “perched” on the bed waiting to have sex…and was ready to do so without condoms.

“He said that it was great, he had — a great evening, and it was nothing like he expected, that I really surprised him, that a lotta people must underestimate me — that he hoped that I would be willing to see him again.

Trump wasn’t pressed about his wife:

Stormy told Anderson that she knew he was married to Melania and that she had recently given birth to their son Barron, but when she brought up, he told her to not worry about it.

Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don’t worry about that. We don’t even, we have separate rooms and stuff.’”

She wouldn’t tell Anderson if she had photos to back up her claims of the affair:

According to Vox, last Thursday Stormy’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, hinted on Twitter that his client has a CD to prove the affair.

“If ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ how many words is this worth?????”

However, when asked about any tangible proof, Stormy was coy.

“My attorney has recommended that I don’t discuss those things.”

When Anderson asked was she “bluffing,” she replied, “You should ask some of the other people in my career when they’ve bet on me bluffing.”

She is now speaking out to prove that she is not a liar:

While this affair allegedly happened over a decade ago, Stormy claims that she is now speaking out to make sure that world knows that she is telling the truth.

“I’m not OK with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, ‘Oh, you’re an opportunist. You’re taking advantage of this.’ Yes, I’m getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they’ve been making, doing the same thing that they’ve always done?”

“I have no reason to lie.”

All we can say is that Obama would NEVER!

BEAUTIES: Did you watch the 60 Minutes Interview?

