Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Has Been Crowned The Top-Grossing Superhero Film Of All Time In U.S.

Ryan Coogler's iconic Marvel film is truly the king of the box office.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 18 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

“Black Panther” continues to make history!

This week Ryan Coogler’s hit film has made enough money in the box office that it’s officially the top- grossing superhero film in North America…of ALL TIME!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, with $630.9 million in ticket sales since Sunday, Disney and Marvel achieved this major milestone after passing fellow Marvel title The Avengers, which grossed $623.4 million in 2012.

On a global level, the film has raked in a whopping $1.237 billion in ticket sales, surpassing Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion) to rank as the No. 3 superhero title of all time at the worldwide box office behind Avengers ($1.518 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion).

Oh, and did we mention…”Black Panther” is the 12th biggest money-making film ever?

Naturally, Black Twitter embraced our king’s great news:

Wakanda really is forever y’all!

BEAUTIES: How many times have you seen “Black Panther”?

RELATED NEWS:

He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’ Success For Ruining Other Movies

Sterling K. Brown Was Everything On His SNL Debut With ‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene

#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Confirmed

Chadwick Boseman

Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In The 'Black Panther' Sequel

20 photos Launch gallery

Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In The 'Black Panther' Sequel

Continue reading Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In The ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In The 'Black Panther' Sequel

[caption id="attachment_2980145" align="alignleft" width="645"] Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios[/caption] With the head of Marvel recently confirming that "Black Panther" is getting a sequel AND the superhero flick raked in a whopping $1 billion dollars this past weekend, it's clear that Wakanda really is forever! And while we know that "BP II" isn't coming out anytime soon, that won't stop the ladies at Hello Beautiful from thinking ahead and putting together a wishlist of dope Black actors and actresses that need to be in the sequel. Ryan Coogler, are you listening?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 week ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18