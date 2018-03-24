This 11-Year-Old Made Sure That Black Girls Were Front And Center At The ‘March For Our Lives’ Rally

While the face of the gun control issue seems to be the mostly white students of Parkland, Florida, one 11-year-old Black girl was the highlight of the March For Our Lives rally.

Her name is Naomi Wadler and she was clear that she was the voice for the “girls who don’t make the front page of every national newspaper.

“I am here today to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” stressed the leader of the student walkout at her Alexandria, Virginia, elementary school on March 14.

She added, “I represent the African-American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant beautiful girls full of potential.”

“For far too long, these Black girls and women have been just numbers. I am here to say never again for those girls too.”

As USA Today noted, Naomi also had words for those who believe that she is too young to have opinion by letting them know she is only seven years away from casting her first vote. That, and she quoted “Beloved” author Toni Morrison.

“If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn’t been written yet, you must be the one to write it.”

Naomi ended her speech with the following; “I urge everyone here and everyone who hears my voice to join me in telling the stories that aren’t told, to honor the girls, the women of color who are murdered at disproportionate rates in this nation. I urge each of you to help me write the narrative for this world and understand so that there girls and women are never forgotten.”

We weren’t the only ones impressed with this exquisite young woman:

Naomi Wadler is my President. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) March 24, 2018

Naomi Wadler is an incredibly poised 11-year-old. “We know it’s only seven short years until we have the right to vote.” — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) March 24, 2018

Naomi Wadler is currently standing in the gap for all of the black girls and black women who are victims of gun violence. All the black girls and Black women who don’t get a hashtag and who don’t become front page news. Thank you Naomi. #MarchForOurLives — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 24, 2018

#NaomiWadler inspires me! Go baby go 👏🏽👏🏽💗 — Kyanna J 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@K_Peach16) March 24, 2018

We have to have ELEMENTARY school children remind us of the young women of color & lives lost to gun violence. If THIS isn’t the tipping point we will never reach it. We should be sad & embarrassed at what this country has become. #NaomiWadler #BlackGirlMagic #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/qhXM5hfrU8 — Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison) March 24, 2018

Her name is Naomi Wadler. She is eleven years old. By my count, she can run for President in 2044. #MarchForOurLives — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 24, 2018

So inspired by the young people rising up at #MarchForOurLives but none more than Naomi Wadler, an 11-year-old who spoke. “I am here to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page.” #neveragain pic.twitter.com/WPL5U7i3DV — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) March 24, 2018

Learn more about Naomi:

Brilliant 11-year-old Naomi Wadler is doing more to address gun violence and systemic racism than most adults pic.twitter.com/ifntel7xt5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 22, 2018

You go girl!

