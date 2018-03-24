Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

This 11-Year-Old Made Sure That Black Girls Were Front And Center At The ‘March For Our Lives’ Rally

Naomi Wadler wanted to be the voice for those "who don’t make the front page of every national newspaper."

The Light NC staff

Posted March 24, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
Blue Sky Over U.S. Capitol

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

While the face of the gun control issue seems to be the mostly white students of Parkland, Florida, one 11-year-old Black girl was the highlight of the March For Our Lives rally.

Her name is Naomi Wadler and she was clear that she was the voice for the “girls who don’t make the front page of every national newspaper.

“I am here today to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper whose stories don’t lead on the evening news,” stressed the leader of the student walkout at her Alexandria, Virginia, elementary school on March 14.

She added, “I represent the African-American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant beautiful girls full of potential.”

“For far too long, these Black girls and women have been just numbers. I am here to say never again for those girls too.”

As USA Today noted, Naomi also had words for those who believe that she is too young to have opinion by letting them know she is only seven years away from casting her first vote. That, and she quoted “Beloved” author Toni Morrison.

“If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn’t been written yet, you must be the one to write it.”

Naomi ended her speech with the following; “I urge everyone here and everyone who hears my voice to join me in telling the stories that aren’t told, to honor the girls, the women of color who are murdered at disproportionate rates in this nation. I urge each of you to help me write the narrative for this world and understand so that there girls and women are never forgotten.”

PREACH!

We weren’t the only ones impressed with this exquisite young woman:

Learn more about Naomi:

You go girl!

RELATED NEWS:

Students Send Strong Message To Capitol Hill In Walkouts Across The Nation To Honor Parkland Shooting Victims

This Custodian Stole From Students During The National School Walkout

After Florida School Massacre, Florida House Passes Bill Raising Gun Buying Age To 21

Black Lives Matter Solidarity March Held In Brixton

Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

34 photos Launch gallery

Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

Continue reading Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

[caption id="attachment_2942727" align="alignleft" width="683"] Source: David Mbiyu / Getty[/caption] From Washington D.C. to New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, on Saturday (Mar. 24), millions of demonstrators joined forces around the country to let politicians know that times up when it comes to the lack of gun control in the U.S. Led by students in the wake of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead last month, the March for Lives rallies sent the strong message that all children, whether in school or on the streets of cities like Chicago, we need to make our children a priority by ending gun violence now. Here are some of the march's most powerful images.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 week ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18