Why Snoop Dogg Named His Album “Bible Of Love” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light NC staff

Posted 5 hours ago
1 reads
Many people know Snoop Dogg as a rapper, but he just did a gospel album, titled “Bible Of Love” and it is a hit. He was raised in the church and always carried God in his heart through out his career. When he first talked about doing a gospel album he asked Mary Mary, The Clark Sisters, Marvin Sapp and more.

He revealed to them that he wanted people to feel love and not feel like the church was casting judgment on them. Snoop Dogg mentioned that he wants people to feel welcomed and accepted. This album speaks about love for God and how we praise his name.

