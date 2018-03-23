Jonathan McReynolds Speaks On How We Can Forget To Have A Relationship With God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jonathan McReynolds new album, “Make Room,” is inspiring. He spoke about how these songs are about things he’s gone through and are still trying to figure out. McReyonolds also talked about his relationship with God.

He mentioned that sometimes we preach and sing about God, but forget to have a relationship with him. Don’t get so caught up with what you’re doing and always make room for him. Don’t forget to check out his new album.

