Jonathan McReynolds new album, “Make Room,” is inspiring. He spoke about how these songs are about things he’s gone through and are still trying to figure out. McReyonolds also talked about his relationship with God.
He mentioned that sometimes we preach and sing about God, but forget to have a relationship with him. Don’t get so caught up with what you’re doing and always make room for him. Don’t forget to check out his new album.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds Talks About Making Music People Can Relate To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds New Video For “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” Will Make You Smile
RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds & Brian Courtney Wilson Sing “Worth Fighting For” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- List Of Free Community Weekend Events
- Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
- Join The Light For “Easter Events”
- Pastor Shirley Caesar Featured On TV One “Unsung”
- Why Snoop Dogg Named His Album “Bible Of Love” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Jonathan McReynolds Speaks On How We Can Forget To Have A Relationship With God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Wake County hospitality job fair looks to fill more than 3,500 positions
- Raleigh Nightclub Transformed Into Church
- From Rally to Power: The Civic Obligation of Young Black Leaders
- Young Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Of Her Baby Smoking Weed Goes Viral