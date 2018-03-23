Local
Home > Local

Wake County hospitality job fair looks to fill more than 3,500 positions

The Light NC Staff

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Waiter Serving Water to Women

Source: Fuse / Getty

Are you looking for a job in the hospitality industry? Get your resume ready for the first ever Wake County Restaurant and Hotel Job Fair. The job fair will feature nearly 90 hospitality industry employers looking to fill more than 3,500 full and part-time position. The event takes place at the Raleigh Convention Center, March 28th from 10am til 3pm.

For additional information click here

Must Read:

#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female President

OWN Sets Two-Night Premiere For ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Wake County hospitality job fair looks to fill more than 3,500 positions

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 week ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 week ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18