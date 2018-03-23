Local
Raleigh Nightclub Transformed Into Church

Tia'Lavon

Posted 2 hours ago
The property at 3201 New Bern Ave, most recently known as “Club Envy,” used to be a frequent crime scene. In 2007, when the building was “Black Tie Nightlife,” a man was shot and killed outside. Police investigated shootings, robberies and assaults among the late-night clientele. In 2009 and 2010 the location was visited by law enforcement over 200 times.

In 2010 the club lost its liquor license and was shut down by the City of Raleigh.  Since then, the property has undergone a drastic change as it is now home to First Worldwide Ministries Church.

WRAL News reports that the church also serves as a food pantry, providing free groceries to residents in need once a week. The church stocks its food pantry with donations, which are accepted at on-site during normal business hours.

