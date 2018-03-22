Young Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Of Her Baby Smoking Weed Goes Viral

A young mother from North Carolina has been arrested in the wake of a video of her infant smoking marijuana went viral.

According to WRAL News, Raleigh police charged 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

Police records state that the unnamed child was smoking what appears to be marijuana in the video that was recorded in either December of last year or January of 2018. The ten-second clip, which was viewed by more than 1.5 million people on Facebook, shows a hand with a blunt place it into her 1-year-old daughter’s lips. Then, the child, that appears to be cooing, inhales and exhales the smoke.

Police say thanks to concerned citizens, they later identified Lofton as the mother and arrested her while the baby was placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.

“Big thanks to everyone who posted information about the smoking mother and baby,” officials wrote on Facebook.

“Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody.”

The Associated Press noted that on Thursday a Wake County judge set Lofton’s bond at $100,000 and ordered her to have no contact with her daughter.

