Woman Gets No Jail Time After She Recklessly Lied About Three Black Men Raping Her

A North Texas woman who lied that she was kidnapped and raped by three Black men in ski masks last year got only a slap on the wrist on Tuesday.

Breana Rachelle Harmon, a 19-year-old charged with a felony, walked away with only probation, the Dallas Morning News reported. A Grayson County judge sentenced Harmon to a deferred-adjudication probation, a “special” type of plea deal that will get her case dismissed after she complies with court requirements.

#WALLofShame Breana Harmon -A North Texas 19 year old falsely claimed she was kidnapped and raped by three black… https://t.co/HFgCo6085K — Occupy Sandy (@OccupySandy) March 9, 2018

Harmon pleaded guilty last month to two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of tampering with government records. And now she has a chance at having no formal conviction on her record, a plea deal similar to the one that former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu received earlier this month after harassing and smearing disgusting used tampons on her Black ex-roommate belongings in a racially motivated attack.

The same “special type of probation” that was given to Breana Harmon Talbott who concocted a story about being raped by three black men. White girls are doing wild things and the law continues to coddle them. https://t.co/l29fucmuPV — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) March 15, 2018

Harmon has to repay more than $8,000 to cover expenses incurred by the Denison Police Department in investigating her case in Texas. She also has to pay a $2,000 fine and perform 160 hours of community service, the Sherman Herald Democrat reported.

If she abides by those conditions of her probation for eight years, her record will be cleared. In convincing the judge to go for probation, Harmon used the defense that a conviction would keep her from becoming a nurse. She also said she was suffering from depression when she made the racially charged lies, which quickly inspired doubt from police.

Harmon, who appeared bloody and wore just a shirt and undergarments, actually ran into a church and said three Black men in ski masks had abducted her last March. She then told police that one of the men had pinned her down while the other two raped her. She finished her fabricated story with the claim that the “men” cut her with a knife when she tried to escape.

When police discovered evidence inconsistencies and medical workers’ statements indicating no signs of rape, she finally admitted that she made the whole story up. Her excuse was that she was having relationship trouble, never mind the harm and consequences of wrongfully depicting Black men as criminals. Many folks won’t be able to excuse Harmon’s lies, which could have potentially destroyed lives.

