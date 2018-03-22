Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Jonathan McReynolds Talks About Making Music People Can Relate To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jonathan McReynolds new live album, “Make Room,” is impacting so many. He explained to Erica Campbell that it was the first time he’s ever performed those songs and he didn’t know how everyone was going to react. McReynolds has also managed to speak to the younger generation with his music.

All he ever wanted was to express his feelings and heart in the music for God. McReynolds is all about helping others while worshipping. We wish him all the success with his new album.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds New Video For “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” Will Make You Smile

RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds & Brian Courtney Wilson Sing “Worth Fighting For” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds On Why We Need Wisdom To Sustain Us [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Celebs Photos of the Week 1/8-1/14: Jonathan McReynolds Attends Obama’s Farewell, Willie Moore Jr. Shares Family Photo, Kirk Franklin Goes Behind-the-Scenes & More

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Photos of the Week 1/8-1/14: Jonathan McReynolds Attends Obama’s Farewell, Willie Moore Jr. Shares Family Photo, Kirk Franklin Goes Behind-the-Scenes & More

Continue reading Celebs Photos of the Week 1/8-1/14: Jonathan McReynolds Attends Obama’s Farewell, Willie Moore Jr. Shares Family Photo, Kirk Franklin Goes Behind-the-Scenes & More

Celebs Photos of the Week 1/8-1/14: Jonathan McReynolds Attends Obama’s Farewell, Willie Moore Jr. Shares Family Photo, Kirk Franklin Goes Behind-the-Scenes & More

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 7 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 week ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18