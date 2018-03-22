Jonathan McReynolds Talks About Making Music People Can Relate To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jonathan McReynolds new live album, “Make Room,” is impacting so many. He explained to Erica Campbell that it was the first time he’s ever performed those songs and he didn’t know how everyone was going to react. McReynolds has also managed to speak to the younger generation with his music.
All he ever wanted was to express his feelings and heart in the music for God. McReynolds is all about helping others while worshipping. We wish him all the success with his new album.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
