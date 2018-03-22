Anthony Brown Explains How God Pushed Him To Do The “I Got That” Music Video [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Anthony Brown is such a talented gospel artist. His hit song, “I Got That,” is taking the world by storm and fans love it. Erica Campbell asked him about making music videos and Brown just said God spoke to him.

Follow @GetUpErica

He also mentioned that the message is so strong it needs a visual. Brown spoke about how God’s promise and word isn’t shaky so we must stand on it. We love this video and hope you do to!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Grab Erica Campbell & Willie Moore Jr. For “I Got That” [MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Anthony Brown On The Conversation With God That Inspired “Trust In You” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Anthony Brown Explains How Maurette Brown-Clark Opened Doors For Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: