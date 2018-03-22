Anthony Brown Explains How God Pushed Him To Do The “I Got That” Music Video [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Anthony Brown is such a talented gospel artist. His hit song, “I Got That,” is taking the world by storm and fans love it. Erica Campbell asked him about making music videos and Brown just said God spoke to him.
He also mentioned that the message is so strong it needs a visual. Brown spoke about how God’s promise and word isn’t shaky so we must stand on it. We love this video and hope you do to!
