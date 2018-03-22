Get Up Erica
Joy Hill Speaks On How She’s Open To Love Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light NC staff

Joy Hill might have gone through a divorce, but she spoke to Erica Campbell about how she’s open to love again. While some people shut down after going through events like this she mentioned she’s a good catch. Hill also talked about how she is prime real estate and it will happen again.

In her life right now she is rebranding herself, traveling and doing speaking engagements. She is also writing a book and it won’t be about bashing anyone, but how she pushed through challenges. Hill spoke about how thankful she is for family and close friends that never left her side.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

