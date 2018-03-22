Joy Hill Speaks On How She’s Open To Love Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Joy Hill might have gone through a divorce, but she spoke to Erica Campbell about how she’s open to love again. While some people shut down after going through events like this she mentioned she’s a good catch. Hill also talked about how she is prime real estate and it will happen again.

In her life right now she is rebranding herself, traveling and doing speaking engagements. She is also writing a book and it won’t be about bashing anyone, but how she pushed through challenges. Hill spoke about how thankful she is for family and close friends that never left her side.

