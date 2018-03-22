Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female President

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!

The Light NC staff

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Elevated view over city & coastline, Ocho Rios, St. Ann Parish, Jamaica, Caribbean

Source: Doug Pearson / Getty

Trinidad and Tobago just proved that a woman can lead their country!

On Monday, Paula-Mae Weekes took her oath as the island’s 6th president and first-female one in the country’s history.

According to Caribbean360, during her speech, Weekes, 59, spoke about the issues plaguing her country.

“[Trinidad and Tobago] is perilously close to the point of no return”, with crime, corruption, racism, abysmal public services and an ineffective judicial system, among other problems, so thick on the ground that all hope is lost, and the country had two choices: “Option 1 – We can lament, blame, criticize and allow a miasma of despair to overwhelm us or Option 2 we can consciously and intentionally choose the alternative,” she stressed.

The Grio reported that Weekes replaced Anthony Carmona who leaves behind an extremely high murder rate — nearly 400 people in Trinidad have been victims of homicide in in 2017.

Weekes is now the only woman to head a Latin American or Caribbean nation: Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet left her post in March.

Congrats President Weekes! You got this!

RELATED NEWS:

Michelle Obama Reveals What We Always Knew: The President Always Had Swag

Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump In BET State Of The Union Response

Kamala Harris Favored At CBC Forum For 2020 Presidential Run

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 6 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 7 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18