Get Up Poll: How Do You Get Over A Breakup? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Breaking up can be one of the hardest things. Erica Campbell mentioned that sometimes people relate it to death as the relationship is dead. It’s hard a lot of time if you two have to see each other as well.

You have to carry that pain and it can be one of the worst feelings. Some try to be friends with their exes and sometimes it’s not the best decision. Tell us how you get over a breakup.

