Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are You Ready? Season 3 Of ‘Saints And Sinners’ Is Coming Back

Bounce's hit gospel drama stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell and Demetria McKinney.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Saints and Sinners

Source: Bounce TV / Bounce TV

Who’s ready for the next season of Saints and Sinners?

Well, the wait is finally over! The third season of the hit Bounce gospel drama is back and apparently all “hell breaks loose.”

According to the network, here’s what you can expect:

“A vicious, no-holds-barred battle for Greater Hope Baptist Church erupts between the old guard, Cypress Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) and Rex Fisher (Clifton Powell), and the young bloods Levi Sterling (Christian Keyes) and Jabari Morris (J.D. Williams) while Kendrick Murphy (Tray Chaney) tries to survive a life-threatening predicament in order to expose his grandmother, Leona Byrd (Donna Biscoe) as a killer. Miles Calloway (Keith Robinson) is once again caught between his wife and his one-time mistress, Christie Johnson (Jasmine Burke) as Tamara’s (Demetria McKinney) wild allegations threaten to put Christie away forever and rock Cypress to its core. Detective St. Charles (Afemo Omilami) has his hands full with chaos and crime running rampant in Cypress in season three.”

Oh, the drama!

Season 3 will drop on Sunday, April 8, with new episodes premiering every Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.

RELATED NEWS:

Paramount Network Releases Official Trailer,’Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’

Secure The Bag! Ava DuVernay Tapped To Direct DC Comics Movie ‘The New Gods’

Viola Davis On Being Called ‘The Black Meryl Streep’ ‘Then Pay Me What I’m Worth!’

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Are You Ready? Season 3 Of ‘Saints And Sinners’ Is Coming Back

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 6 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 7 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18