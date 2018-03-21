Faith Walking: Keep Your Peace Of Mind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Life can take you on a roller coaster and sometimes you might not feel that peace you had before. This can cause you to have an attitude and change up your mood. Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes you feel you are doing everything right, but so much is going wrong.
We must pray that God resolves and restores these problems. Trust him that he will keep your peace. In the process just keep pushing and follow God’s word.
