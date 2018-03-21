Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Keep Your Peace Of Mind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Life can take you on a roller coaster and sometimes you might not feel that peace you had before. This can cause you to have an attitude and change up your mood. Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes you feel you are doing everything right, but so much is going wrong.

We must pray that God resolves and restores these problems. Trust him that he will keep your peace. In the process just keep pushing and follow God’s word.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Looking For The Right Thing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Thanks Over Complaints [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: I Lost My Hope [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards [PHOTOS]

God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards [PHOTOS]

Fashion designer Michael Kors and Anna Wintour hosted this years’ God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City. This organization delivers more than 6000 meals, daily! Get into the Michael Kors‘ looks straight off the runway on stars like Empire’s Serayah, models’ Jourdan Dunn and Joan Smalls.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 6 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 7 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18