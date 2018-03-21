Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Why Kierra Sheard Started Her Own Clothing Line [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Kierra Sheard isn’t just a gospel artist, she recently launched her own clothing line. The collection is called “1160” and she made it because she loves fashion. Sheard has always been full figured and felt that she could design clothing other women would love.

The clothing provides control tops to hide parts of the body you might not love and more. Sheard spoke about how it’s all about being full figured and healthy for her. She can’t wait for fans to see what he has in store.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Kierra Sheard Bring Fans To Their Feet With “Your Spirit” [MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: J. Drew Sheard & Kierra Sheard On Expanding The Family Label Beyond Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: African Fashion People Wore To See “Black Panther” In Theaters [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]

Kierra & J. Drew Sheard Host KAREW Ent Relaunch Showcase [PHOTOS]

Kierra Sheard & J. Drew Sheard host KAREW Entertainment label relaunch showcase.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 6 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 7 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18