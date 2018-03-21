Why Kierra Sheard Started Her Own Clothing Line [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kierra Sheard isn’t just a gospel artist, she recently launched her own clothing line. The collection is called “1160” and she made it because she loves fashion. Sheard has always been full figured and felt that she could design clothing other women would love.
The clothing provides control tops to hide parts of the body you might not love and more. Sheard spoke about how it’s all about being full figured and healthy for her. She can’t wait for fans to see what he has in store.
