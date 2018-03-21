Deborah Cox Is Given The Opportunity To Share Her Story In ‘Unsung’

Singer Deborah Cox is known for her some of her famous hits like It’s Over Now, I’m Your Naturel Women and Just Be Good To Me which has gained her more and more fans as they listen to her amazing voice. People love the music but barely know anything about the artist. TV One has featured Cox on their documentary series Unsung to go deep into her career and who she is.

“Well you know it was really birthed out of you know out of the fans and the people who really supported me over the years. They really wanted to have an inside look at my journey.”

At first she was skeptical in sharing personal parts of her life because she values her privacy but then something her fans did caught her attention and brought her around.

“One thing that I was really intrigued by was the comments of being underrated, ‘I should be this , I should be bigger,’ and all these sort of notions that for some reason I’m unhappy with being underrated and that kind of thing,” explained Cox.

