Columbus Short Freed From Jail After Serving Only 34 Days For Beating His Wife

The former 'Scandal' actor only served a little over a month of his one year sentence.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 21 hours ago
2016 Industry Dance Awards And Cancer Benefit Show - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Actor Columbus Short was released from jail after serving only 30 days for beating his wife, Page Six reports.

The actor pled ‘no contest’ to charges last November that accused Short of physically abusing his wife, Aida Abramyan.

He was sentenced to a year behind bars since he was already on probation for a previous violent squabble at a bar. Short began serving time February 13th, but was released Monday from a Los Angeles County jail. The LA County Sheriff’s Department has not revealed what led to Short’s early release.

Short is no stranger to run-ins with the law due to domestic violence incidents. He was reportedly axed from his role on ‘Scandal’ for allegedly putting a knife to his ex wife’s throat and threatening to kill her back in 2014.

