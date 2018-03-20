Love Talking: Do All You Do In Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Life takes us through happy, sad and angry times at moments, but we must not let it determine the outcome. Erica Campbell spoke about doing things with love. When you break up with someone, fire someone, write them a letter or talk about positive time, but let the storm clear first.
When you make decisions being angry nothing good comes from it. She mentioned to gracefully bow out, but do it with love. Think before anything and let time pass a little if necessary.
