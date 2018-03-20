Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Do All You Do In Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Life takes us through happy, sad and angry times at moments, but we must not let it determine the outcome. Erica Campbell spoke about doing things with love. When you break up with someone, fire someone, write them a letter or talk about positive time, but let the storm clear first.

When you make decisions being angry nothing good comes from it. She mentioned to gracefully bow out, but do it with love. Think before anything and let time pass a little if necessary.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: You Can Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Your Kids See How You Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: God Cares About The Brokenhearted [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 5 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 6 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 4 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18