Faith Walking: Looking For The Right Thing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
We all seek to find ourselves at times, but we must look to God for it. Erica Campbell spoke about how we try to build things without looking at the directions and how it doesn’t work out. That’s how it is in life we can’t ask our friends and family how we find ourselves we must turn to God.

He is the center of our lives and will never stair us wrong like the enemy tries to. Take time to worship God and thank him for everything he does. He has the perfect plan for us and all we have to do is follow it.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

