Ericaism: Is Your Soul Tired? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sometimes we just aren’t tired our souls are too. Erica Campbell spoke about how at moments we need to recharge and seek help from others. The enemy uses us being tired to fight us.
Learn to rest your soul and then we you are ready push yourself. She also mentioned to never give up the fight. These test and challenges will always be in front of you, but encourage yourself in the Lord.
