Get Up Poll: How Do You Communicate Love? [EXCLUSIVE]

We all love differently and sometimes its not communicated right with the people we are with. Erica Campbell spoke about how some view love like it’s in the movies and that’s not how love is. It’s spending quality time and showing certain actions.
When that’s not done it can be devastating for people. GRIFF mentioned a quote, which about not remembering what people said, but rather their actions. Tell us how you communicate love.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
