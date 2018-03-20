Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Get Up Poll: How Do You Communicate Love? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 8 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

We all love differently and sometimes its not communicated right with the people we are with. Erica Campbell spoke about how some view love like it’s in the movies and that’s not how love is. It’s spending quality time and showing certain actions.

When that’s not done it can be devastating for people. GRIFF mentioned a quote, which about not remembering what people said, but rather their actions. Tell us how you communicate love.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Callers Are Tired Of Older People Using Filters On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Callers Talk About Their Favorite Apps [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Get Up Poll: Best Relationship Tips [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]

Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime [PHOTOS]

Newlyweds Jordan Sparks & Dana Isaiah are gearing up for the birth of their baby boy.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 5 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 4 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18