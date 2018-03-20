Free Egg Hunts Are Popping Up In Parks All Over Raleigh

Looking for a local egg hunt? Look no further!
Join the City of Raleigh on Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. for a fun Egg Hunt. Come join your local community center for a fun-filled morning and enjoy healthy treats! Check with the center closest to you to find out what exciting pre-hunt events are planned and for the inclement weather policy. This is a free activity and pre-registration is not required.
Locations:
Abbotts Creek Community Center
919-996-2770
Anderson Point Park
919-996-5994
Biltmore Hills Community Center
919-831-6895
*Lake Lynn Community Center- Egg Hunt begins at 11:30 a.m.
919-420-2340
Chavis Community Center
919-831-6895
Laurel Hills Community Center
919-420-2383
Mordecai Historic Park
919-996-4364
Pullen Amusements
919-996-6468
Robert Parks Community Center
919-831-6830
Spring Forest Road Park
919-996-4141
For more information, contact
- Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department, 919-996-6640
