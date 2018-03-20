Free Egg Hunts Are Popping Up In Parks All Over Raleigh

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: From WACO To Wakanda, See What Everyone Wore To Mama Tina’s Wearable Art Gala

Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson knows how to throw a party and her 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala was no exception. The mother of today's' biggest superstars chaired the event with her husband, Richard Lawson. The event is to support fine art and to celebrate and support African-American artists whose inspiring pieces will be up for auction to support teen mentorship programs, Tina's Angels and Richard's Warriors as well as WACO's Mobile Arts Theater. This event is the signature and premiere event for WACO Theater. Click through our gallery to see all the Wakanda inspired looks from Black Hollywood's favorite stars. Which look is your favorite?