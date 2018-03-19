Transformation Expo 2018 Performances: Jermaine Dolly [VIDEO]

Transformation Expo 2018 Performances: Jermaine Dolly [VIDEO]

Posted March 19, 2018
Jermaine Dolly brought his vibrant personality and captivating stage presence to Transformation Expo 2018. Performing in front of a packed house, the Philly native showed RVA just why he’s regarded as one of the hottest artists in contemporary gospel music.

See Jermaine Dolly performing at Transformation Expo 2018 above!

Transformation Expo 2018

Source: Images By Kecia

Good news! We have tons of Transformation Expo 2018 exclusive content rolling out all this week! Live performances, interviews, photos and more!

Don’t forget to visit the Transformation Expo 2018 Page on praiserichmond.com daily for the latest content from the inspirational event of the year!

Transformation Expo 2018

Transformation Expo 2018: Jermaine Dolly, Troy Sneed, G.I., Rose Watson & More!

Transformation Expo 2018: Jermaine Dolly, Troy Sneed, G.I., Rose Watson & More!

Transformation Expo 2018: Jermaine Dolly, Troy Sneed, G.I., Rose Watson & More!

