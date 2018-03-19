Transformation Expo 2018 Performances: Jermaine Dolly [VIDEO]

Jermaine Dolly brought his vibrant personality and captivating stage presence to Transformation Expo 2018. Performing in front of a packed house, the Philly native showed RVA just why he’s regarded as one of the hottest artists in contemporary gospel music.
See Jermaine Dolly performing at Transformation Expo 2018 above!
Good news! We have tons of Transformation Expo 2018 exclusive content rolling out all this week! Live performances, interviews, photos and more!
Don’t forget to visit the Transformation Expo 2018 Page on praiserichmond.com daily for the latest content from the inspirational event of the year!
Transformation Expo 2018: Jermaine Dolly, Troy Sneed, G.I., Rose Watson & More!
1. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Troy SneedSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 1 of 26
2. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 2 of 26
3. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 3 of 26
4. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 4 of 26
5. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 5 of 26
6. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Troy SneedSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 6 of 26
7. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 7 of 26
8. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Troy SneedSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 8 of 26
9. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 9 of 26
10. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 10 of 26
11. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 11 of 26
12. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 12 of 26
13. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Troy SneedSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 13 of 26
14. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Troy SneedSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 14 of 26
15. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 15 of 26
16. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 16 of 26
17. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 17 of 26
18. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 18 of 26
19. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 19 of 26
20. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 20 of 26
21. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Troy SneedSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 21 of 26
22. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 22 of 26
23. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 23 of 26
24. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 24 of 26
25. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 25 of 26
26. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 26 of 26
