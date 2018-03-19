Transformation Expo 2018 Performances: Jonathan McReynolds [VIDEO]

“Make Room” for Jonathan McReynolds — if you haven’t already. The award-winning artist took the stage at Transformation Expo 2018 radiating his unique style of love and faith.
The Chicago native describes his work as “Life Music.” We describe his ministry as simply beautiful and inspiring.
See Jonathan McReynolds performing at Transformation Expo above!
Good news! We have tons of Transformation Expo 2018 exclusive content rolling out all this week! Live performances, interviews, photos and more!
Don’t forget to visit the Transformation Expo 2018 Page on praiserichmond.com daily for the latest content from the inspirational event of the year!
Transformation Expo 2018: Jonathan McReynolds [PHOTOS]
1. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jonathan McReynoldsSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 1 of 18
2. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jonathan McReynoldsSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 2 of 18
3. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jonathan McReynoldsSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 3 of 18
4. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jonathan McReynoldsSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 4 of 18
5. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jonathan McReynoldsSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 5 of 18
6. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jonathan McReynoldsSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 6 of 18
7. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jonathan McReynoldsSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 7 of 18
8. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jonathan McReynoldsSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 8 of 18
9. Transformation Expo 2018 -- Jonathan McReynoldsSource:IMAGES BY KECIA 9 of 18
10. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 10 of 18
11. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 11 of 18
12. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 12 of 18
13. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 13 of 18
14. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 14 of 18
15. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 15 of 18
16. Transformation Expo 2018Source:JENNIFER HALL 16 of 18
17. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 17 of 18
18. Transformation Expo 2018Source:IMAGES BY KECIA 18 of 18
