Transformation Expo 2018 Performances: Jonathan McReynolds [VIDEO]

“Make Room” for Jonathan McReynolds — if you haven’t already. The award-winning artist took the stage at Transformation Expo 2018 radiating his unique style of love and faith.

The Chicago native describes his work as “Life Music.” We describe his ministry as simply beautiful and inspiring.

See Jonathan McReynolds performing at Transformation Expo above!

Good news! We have tons of Transformation Expo 2018 exclusive content rolling out all this week! Live performances, interviews, photos and more!

Don’t forget to visit the Transformation Expo 2018 Page on praiserichmond.com daily for the latest content from the inspirational event of the year!

