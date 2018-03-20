Congressional Black Caucus Demands For The Austin Bombings To Be Classified As Terrorist Attacks

The terror in Austin, Texas continues. As of now, there have been four bombing and a package that exploded overnight at a FedEx facility in Texas may have been in route to an address in Austin. The FBI claims they are all linked, CNN reported.
The first two explosions killed two Black people and injured another, as well as an elderly Hispanic woman. The victims in Sunday night’s blast were White and law enforcement hasn’t named a suspect or a motive. There are at least 27 hate groups in Texas, but officials have yet to call this an act of terrorism. However, Black caucus lawmakers are speaking out and demanding the Austin bombings be classified as “ongoing terrorist attacks.”
CNN.com reported that Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson, Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond and Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security Ranking Member Sheila Jackson Lee said in a joint statement, “The community impacted is now under virtual house arrest and the entire city is posed to be in a state of fear — which can easily transition into panic. We cannot stand idly by while our communities are under attack. This has become a national security issue and the full investigative force of the federal government must be focused on stopping these attacks.”
Of course if the bomber is Muslim, the attack will instantly be labeled an act of terrorism. But if the bomber is white, like the terrorist who killed 58 people and 851 injured in Las Vegas, it’s suddenly a mental health issue.
Our current president has been a horrible leader on this tragedy. He hasn’t said a word. Maybe he is too concerned with storms like Stormy Daniels.
SEE ALSO:
Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost Left His Pregnant Wife For Aubrey O’Day
A 70-Year-Old Man Screams At Black Flight Attendant, ‘I Don’t Want Blacks Around Me!’
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25