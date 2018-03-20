Prizes
Home > Prizes

Listen To Win Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2018

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
11 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh

Source: Creative Services / Women’s Empowerment

 

Listen ALL WEEK LONG  for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Women’s Empowerment Expo, Saturday April 14th at the PNC Arena in Raleigh with musical guests Anthony Brown & group Therapy, Jekalyn Carr, Deitrick Haddon, and Koryn Hawthorn, faith Evans, BBD and more There will be inspirational words from Angela Rye of CNN and Michael Strahan of GMA along with seminars and workshops, shopping a fashion show and more. Tickets are on sale now at all ticket master locations call 1-800-745-3000. Sponsored by Tropical Smoothie Café and The Light 103.9.

 

Listen to Win , Tickets to Women's Empowerment

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Listen To Win Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2018

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 5 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 4 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18