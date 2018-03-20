Listen To Win Tickets To Women’s Empowerment 2018

Listen ALL WEEK LONG for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Women’s Empowerment Expo, Saturday April 14th at the PNC Arena in Raleigh with musical guests Anthony Brown & group Therapy, Jekalyn Carr, Deitrick Haddon, and Koryn Hawthorn, faith Evans, BBD and more There will be inspirational words from Angela Rye of CNN and Michael Strahan of GMA along with seminars and workshops, shopping a fashion show and more. Tickets are on sale now at all ticket master locations call 1-800-745-3000. Sponsored by Tropical Smoothie Café and The Light 103.9.

