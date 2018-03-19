Entertainment News
Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses Prenup Ahead Of Marriage To Meghan Markle

Posted 22 hours ago
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engagement

Prince Harry believes in his relationship with Meghan Markle so much, he’s reportedly rejected the idea of having a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage.

A source allegedly told TheDailyMail, “He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.”

Harry is following in the footsteps of his older brother William, who also refused to sign a prenup.

The royal couple plan on getting married in May. In case you missed it, invited guests include Obama, Elton John and no invite for our current commander in chief, Trump.

