Why Is Easter Sunday Really Called Easter?

Easter Sunday is fast approaching and we want to make sure your knowledge of the Christian Holiday is up to par. One of the biggest questions around Easter is why it’s called Easter.

Easter is said to have occurred three days after Jesus was crucified by the Romans and died in roughly 30 A.D.

In some denominations of Christianity, Easter Sunday is the start of Eastertide, or the Easter Season. “Eastertide” is a festal season in the liturgical year of Christianity that focuses on celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Actual name “Easter” is thought to go back to the name of a pre-Christian goddess in England, Eostre, who was celebrated at beginning of spring. The direction of the sunrise, East, is also named for her.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: