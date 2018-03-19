Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Why Is Easter Sunday Really Called Easter?

The Light NC Staff

Posted 24 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Sorbian Minority Holds Annual Easter Egg Market

Source: Steffi Loos / Getty

Easter Sunday is fast approaching and we want to make sure your knowledge of the Christian Holiday is up to par. One of the biggest questions around Easter is why it’s called Easter.

Easter is said to have occurred three days after Jesus was crucified by the Romans and died in roughly 30 A.D.

In some denominations of Christianity, Easter Sunday is the start of Eastertide, or the Easter Season.  “Eastertide” is a festal season in the liturgical year of Christianity that focuses on celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Actual name “Easter” is thought to go back  to the name of a pre-Christian goddess in England, Eostre, who was celebrated at beginning of spring.  The direction of the sunrise, East, is also named for her.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why Is Easter Sunday Really Called Easter?

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 4 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 5 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 4 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18